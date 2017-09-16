Person injured after vehicle hits parked car in Canyon Country

By Nikolas Samuels

One person was injured and transported to the hospital after their vehicle hit a parked car on the 19000 block of Chadway Street in Canyon Country Friday night.

The call came in around 11:03 p.m., prompting the response of three L.A. County Fire units—an engine, a patrol and a squad.

“The ambulance company did transport on the patient,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims with L.A. County Fire.

L.A. County Fire was unable to state the severity of the injury. Although, the squad did not do a follow up at the hospital.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to the collision and said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

L.A. County Fire units became available again at 11:28 p.m.