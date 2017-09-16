Prep football roundup: Valencia, Canyon, Trinity come out on top

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Valencia 48, Newbury Park 7

The Vikings’ offense and defense were clicking on all cylinders Friday, crushing Newbury Park, 48-7, on the road.

It didn’t take long for Valencia (3-0) to get on the board after junior defensive back Kohler Shockley intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. On the next play, the Vikes recovered a Newbury Park fumble after a kickoff. Junior Mykael Wright scored on Valencia’s next scoring drive. It was all Vikes after that.

Valencia scored 28 points in the first quarter and 20 points in the second quarter. Senior Moises Haynes and Wright had two touchdowns each in the win.

Canyon 35, Highland 0

The Cowboys bounced back Friday from last week’s loss with a blowout win over Highland on the road.

Running back Ryan Valdes put the Cowboys (2-2) up 14-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Quarterback Shawn Gallagher added to the score with a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Gallagher ended the night with two rushing touchdowns.

Canyon’s defense dominated the whole game, keeping Highland out of the end zone. The Cowboys’ special teams also scored.

Trinity 12, St. Bernard 6

The Knights picked up their first win of the season after a victory over St. Bernard at home in Fillmore.

Trinity (1-2) was led by its defense that recovered several fumbles during the game. Senior Ryan DeMarois also returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Knights go up 12-0 during the first quarter.

On the offensive side, quarterback Phineas Yi scored on a run for the game’s only offensive score.

Ventura 51, Saugus 27

The Centurions dropped a road game to Ventura Friday, 51-27.

The Cents found themselves down early after Ventura pushed to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Ventura added to the score in the second to go up 27-0 before the end of the half.

Saugus (2-2) started the second half with two quick scores to make it 27-14. But that was the closest the team got to Ventura.