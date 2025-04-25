SCV Education Foundation honors 55 teachers at 41st annual Teacher Tribute 

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s 41st annual Teacher Tribute honored 55 local teachers at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening.

The Teacher Tribute started in 1984, originally recognizing 36 teachers, and has grown since more schools have opened throughout the SCV.

This year’s theme was “Academy of the Stars,” and each teacher was given a glass star as a trophy.

Taylor Kellstrom, board member for the SCV Education Foundation and emcee for the night, kicked off the event with some words of gratitude.

“You are the light of their (the students) day when they wake up, when they go, when they learn,” Kellstrom said to the audience.

Kellstrom added that being a teacher is a thankless job and that they do not get enough credit, so he was glad they were getting the praise they deserved.

Kelly Stewart, special education teacher at Valencia Valley Elementary School, gave a testimonial about how she got into teaching and the journey to get there.

“I learned quickly that my teacher prep program had not fully prepared me for real world classroom management on understanding student behaviors, or even how to really run a classroom,” Stewart said. “During one of my stress-induced meltdowns early on, my principal looked at me and said, ‘One of the best things you can do in your career is find your people and love them.’”

Valencia Valley Teacher of the Year Kelly Stewart gives a testimonial during the SCV Education Foundation’s 41st Annual Teacher Tribute Academy at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Michael Vierra, superintendent of William S. Hart Union High School District, presented the district’s honorees their awards.

Vierra presented each of the 16 honorees with sentiments about their teaching and the impact that they have made in the classroom and beyond.

The Castaic Union School District teachers are recognized for their efforts during the 41st Annual Teacher Tribute Academy at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bob Brauneisen, superintendent of Castaic Union School District, honored four teachers within the district.

“I, too, would like to thank the foundation for putting this on and all the events, the teacher grants they do and everything that they do is for us and for our community and it’s very much appreciated,” Brauneisen said.

Leticia Hernandez, superintendent of the Newhall School District, presented 10 awards to her district’s teachers.

“On behalf of the Newhall School District governing board and myself, we all want to thank all the teachers that are being recognized for your dedication and love that you show to all of our students and families,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said that she wanted to celebrate the individuals for dedicating their lives to the noble profession of teaching.

“In the world where we know knowledge is power, it is our teachers who unlock that power and guide our students to who they will become,” Hernandez said to the audience.

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi honored nine teachers.

“Your dedication, passion and unwavering commitment are the very heart of our district. During my learning walks at your schools, I have witnessed firsthand the extraordinary effort you pour into creating engaging lessons, providing individualized support, fostering a positive classroom environment, and nurturing the unique potential within each child,” Kawaguchi said to the teachers on stage.

Superintendent Collen Hawkins of the Saugus Union School District honored 16 teachers for their work.

Hawkins thanked each teacher with appreciative sentiments to how they approach their students in the classroom.

She gave each of her teachers the spotlight, boasting about all of them.

Dave LeBarron, foundation chair, handed out five scholarships to students who are graduating from local high schools. It totals $10,000 among all five scholarships.

The scholarship focuses on two things – the present and the future.

The present aspect of the scholarship is what can be done this school year to help teachers improve the educational experience of their students, according to LeBarron.

The future aspect is to help invest in the education and educators of the future, LeBarron said.

The scholarship has been around since 1995 and has awarded more than 130 scholarships to graduating seniors throughout the SCV.

The evening ended with Jim Backer, president of the foundation, thanking the teachers for their work in the districts.

But his main point included an “assignment” for the attendees, and that was reading more books.

“I’m going to encourage you tonight that if you don’t have a book right now to read, then ask a friend, and let them recommend it to you … keep reading, keep learning,” Backer said to the crowd, smiling.