Prep volleyball roundup: Three SCV teams nab wins

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saugus girls volleyball fell at home to Buena of Ventura 3-1 with game scores of 25-20, 15-25, 21-25 and 17-25.

The Cents, who are ranked fourth in Division 4 according to the latest CIF-Southern Section poll, begin Foothill League play on Thursday at West Ranch at 5:30 p.m.

Valencia 3, Oxnard 0

The Vikings swept with scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19.

Lo Russ had 13 kills and 11 digs, while Kaelyn White led the team with 31 assists. Lauryn Shockley had 11 kills and nine digs.

“It was pretty good game for us overall,” said coach Ray Sanchez. “Our hitting was the highlight.”

Valencia plays at Canyon on Thursday at 5:30.

Trinity 3, Frazier Mountain 1

Game scores were 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13. Hannah Caddow led the team with 17 kills, 13 digs and five aces. Kathryn Brooks had 32 assists and five aces and Carissa Bixler added 10 kills and three blocks.

The Knights are now 2-1 and begin Heritage League play on Thursday at Palmdale Aerospace Academy at 5 p.m.

SCCS 3, Desert Christian 1

The Cardinals won with scores of 18-25, 25-18, 25-9 and 25-20.

Kalona Marr had 10 kills and three digs. Austen Hermanson had seven aces and eight digs, while Megan Dombrowski had 24 assists.

SCCS is 4-1 and will compete in the Cal City Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They’re currently No. 3 in Division 9 in the most recent CIF-SS rankings.