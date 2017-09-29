“Purple Hair Dare” to raise awareness for domestic violence

By Gina Ender

Last update: 30 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If they dare, Santa Clarita residents may soon have purple hair.

To raise awareness for domestic violence, Santa Clarita’s Domestic Violence Center is encouraging locals to participate in the “Purple Hair Dare” in October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The Purple Hair Dare is a fun way to motivate the community to talk about the very serious subject of domestic violence,” Domestic Violence Center Executive Director Linda Davies said in a statement.

By residents participating in the challenge, Davies hopes it will spark a conversation in the valley. Domestic Violence is not uncommon in Santa Clarita, Davies notes, as it was the cause of most homicides in the beginning of 2015.

People of all ages and sexes are invited to participate in the challenge and are asked to post the photos of their dyed hair with the hashtags #PurpleHairDare and #PurpleHairCauseICare.

Participants will also be entered in a raffle for a gift set from Lush. To be eligible for the raffle, those sporting their purple hair must attend the Domestic Violence Center’s Purple Walk of Strength on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. at College of the Canyons.

Perfect Day, Perfect Look and Tresor Salon are both offering a 10 percent discount for those who get their hair dyed purple.

To sign up for the Purple Walk of Strength or for more information on the Domestic Violence Center, visit dvc-scv.org.