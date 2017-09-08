Robbers steal phones from Stevenson Ranch store

By Jim Holt

Last update: 3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s deputies began searching for two robbery suspects Friday afternoon after they allegedly stole phones from the Verizon store on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday two suspects described as two African-American men in their 20s entered the Verizon store at the Valencia Marketplace complex on The Old Road near McBean Parkway.

One of the men wore a dark blue hoodie.

The pair entered the phone store and, by use of force, took a gray Galaxy Note8 phone and a black Galaxy 8Plus phone, then left the store without paying.

They were seen getting into a black SUV.

“This was a black BMW with yellow paper plates,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal, noting the getaway car was a new car.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on The Old Road, he said.

At 3 p.m., deputies were still searching for the suspects.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt