Sand Canyon residents express support for new residential, retail project

By Gina Ender

Last update: 1 min ago

City council approved a new development project in Canyon Country and received resounding applause from community members.

At the Tuesday council meeting, council members deliberated the pros and cons of the proposed Sand Canyon Plaza mixed-use project, taking traffic, noise and environmental impacts into consideration.

The development will include 580 residential units, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and an 85,000 square-foot assisted living facility with up to 140 beds.

This project will be located on the northeast corner of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

Throughout the last three years, the Sand Canyon Plaza applicant held around 25 meetings to get public feedback about the project.

Over 600 community members have given their input during this time, according to managing member of Sand Canyon Plaza Tom Clark. After listening to locals, Clark said changes have been made to address any concerns.

“We endorsed and agree with all of them,” Clark said.

The assisted living facility will be a welcome addition to the east side of the valley, according to Canyon Country Advisory Committee Chair Alan Ferdman.

“I come up here to heartily support this project and I think it’s in the best interest of our community to proceed forward,” Ferdman said.

Canyon Country native Ashley Gardino said she was looking forward to the project and brought a group of friends and neighbors who felt the same way. She said it is time for the area to be updated.

“I care about what happens here and I support it,” Gardino said.

The project is going to be “spectacular” for Canyon Country and will bring the area up to the standard of the rest of the city, according to Tracy Hauser.

Having been a realtor for 32 years, Hauser said the project will increase the value of homes.

“I understand people don’t like to see change and they don’t like when their world turns around,” Hauser said. “We’ve been kind of in the doldrums for too long.”

The project will require alterations to the ridgeline in the hillside, which Councilwoman Marsha McLean said she was not “keen” on.

“If this project is approved, at least blend the colors (of the architecture) into the environment,” she said.

Canyon Country residents want more upscale development and this will provide that, McLean said. Though, she said she wanted to ensure locals could afford it.

Councilman Bob Kellar said he saw the original proposition years ago and said he likes how the project has evolved.

“I think it’s going to be a phenomenal improvement to this intersection,” Kellar said.

Kellar asked Clark if there were any specific restaurants that were slated to go into the plaza, and while there are none confirmed, Clark said he anticipated there would be a lot of interest as soon as tomorrow.

“We’re going to deliver, guaranteed,” Clark said.

Combatting crime

Council members also passed the “Taking Back Our Community” public safety initiative, an effort to combat legislation that minimizes which crimes are considered “violent crimes” in California, including Propositions 47 and 57.

“This city does not tolerate crime,” Councilwoman Laurene Weste said. “This is ruining our state.”

Across the state, 19 other cities have done the same.