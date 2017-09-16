Santa Clarita paints logo in parks in honor of 30-year anniversary

By Nikolas Samuels

In honor of Santa Clarita’s 30-year anniversary, the city is painting their logo in local parks around the community.

“We are painting at the parks to celebrate our 30 years of city hood,” said Carrie Lujan, the public information officer for the city, in an email to The Signal.

Some residents, such as Ann Marie Volk, found the paintings to be a nice surprise.

“It is quite nice and should receive some recognition,” she said in a message to The Signal.