SCCS football wears down Webb Schools

By Haley Sawyer

Santa Clarita Christian football kept its undefeated streak going on Saturday night with a 42-16 win over the Webb Schools of Claremont at Valencia.

Blake Kirshner threw for six touchdowns in the Cardinals’ San Joaquin League opener, a new game-high for the quarterback.

“I haven’t played like that many games yet,” Kirshner said. “It was just really good to play my best game I played so far.”

Kirshner and the Cards (4-0 overall, 1-0 in San Joaquin League) navigated the cover 4 defense that the Gauls (3-2, 0-1) relied on easily, with a trio of SCCS receivers making touchdown catches.

Ethan Schwesinger had three touchdown receptions, Caden Brenner had two and Josh Clark had one.

“We didn’t really have to do anything special,” said Kirshner. “We just stayed within our game plan. I didn’t have to do any crazy stuff. I just stuck to my reads.”

Carson Schwesinger had one interception and defensive coordinator Josh Kristoff noted the strong play of Tommy Shields, Ethan Frieds and Ethan Schwesinger, who plays linebacker in addition to receiver.

The Cards now turn their attention to crosstown rival Trinity Classical Academy, which they’ll take on in the Faith Bowl next Saturday at College of the Canyons.

“We’re going to celebrate the win over the weekend, but when it comes down to Monday we’re all business.”