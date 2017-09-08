SCV Education Foundation announces Principal for a Day event

By News Release

Business leaders, community members and parents are invited to spend the morning shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator by registering for the upcoming Principal for a Day event, sponsored by the SCV Education Foundation.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will spend the morning with a principal or administrator of their choice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A catered lunch will follow with all principals, district administrators, and sponsors attending.

During our luncheon, we will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of this event as well as introducing our SCV Education Foundation Hall of Fame.

Jim Backer, founder of the SCV Education Foundation, owner of JSB Development and Board President will be the first recipient of this award and will be recognized for having demonstrated measurable influence on the growth and development of education in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The luncheon will be held at the Santa Clarita Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants have the best chance of being matched with their first or second school choice by registering as soon as possible. Visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/pfad to register and for sponsorship information. The tax-deductible donation to participate ranges from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal to $450 for a superintendent.

Event sponsorships, for this 25th annual event, are also available. Sponsorships include tickets to the luncheon, ad in program, commemorative gift and placement with a principal or administrator for upper level sponsorships.

Supporters that can’t attend the event, but want to show their support and encouragement to our future teachers, can sponsor a future educator from the College of the Canyons TEACH program to take their place at the school and then join us for the luncheon. Sponsorships are $500, $1000, and $1500.

All five local school districts are involved in this event, including: Hart School District, Castaic, Saugus, Newhall and Sulphur Springs Districts.

Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public school educational environment.

The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one participant shadowing each principal this year.