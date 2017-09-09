SCV engages in community service in honor of 9/11

By Nikolas Samuels

Some 300 volunteers banded together on Saturday to engage in community service projects throughout Santa Clarita in commemoration of 9/11.

HandsOn Santa Clarita held its Fifth Annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance in which hundreds of people went to five different sites around the valley to spruce up the areas in a variety of ways.

“It’s just our way of honoring and recognizing their sacrifice,” said Seema Shah, the executive director of HandsOn Santa Clarita, in reference to first responders and veterans

And the volunteers were proud to represent the SCV community in such a positive way. One such person was 17-year-old Carli Lebetsamer, who was a volunteer with ROTC.

Lebetsamer has a life goal to be a combat medic specialist in the army. Thus, it made sense for her to commemorate 9/11 by taking part in community service.

“9/11 has always been a big part of my life,” she said.

The five different community service projects that HandsOn Santa Clarita focused on were Placerita Nature Center, The Boys and Girls Club, Operation Gratitude, William S. Hart Park, and the City of Santa Clarita.

Armando Morin was enthusiastic to be planting trees at the end of Newhall Avenue for his community service project. More importantly, he was setting a good example for his 14-year-old son, Armando Morin Jr., who was also present on Saturday.

“I think these vocations are great for the new generation that is coming up to demonstrate their heart, their love, and their good efforts to their community,” said Morin Sr.