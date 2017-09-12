SCVi welcomes new arts, theatre director

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley International School (SCVi) announced its appointment of its newest staff member Ian Johnston Tuesday, who will serve as director of iLEAD’s International Baccalaureate (IB) theatre program.

Johnston, a critically-acclaimed actor and a veteran educator, will also oversee iLEAD’s newest partnership with the International Schools Theatre Association.

Throughout his career as an educator, Johnston has taught the IB theatre syllabus and programs in 30 countries.

In his new role, he hopes to give SCVi learners the opportunity “to experience immersive theatre and create their own ensemble productions, including everything from Japanese mask dramas to Rio festivals.”

“We’re looking at how drama works through different cultures,” Johnston said. “As long as you’re enthusiastic and participate, those are the only things I require. We create art as an ensemble – and that’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

Johnston’s classes will not require any prerequisites or past theatre experience.

This month, Johnston will lead a trip to New York with students who will work directly with theatre masters and see Broadway productions, according to SCVi.

During his career, Johnston visited 52 countries and lived in seven of them. His credits include West-End and Off-Broadway, and his three children all attend SCVi.

“There are no words to adequately describe our excitement about Ian joining the iLEAD family,” said Amber Raskin, co-founder and CEO of iLEAD Schools. “He’s a brilliant and innovative educator with a depth of global experience that is simply unparalleled. It’s truly an honor to have someone of his caliber running our IB theatre syllabus and guiding our arts programs.”