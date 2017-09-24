Search party underway for missing SCV man

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brayan Rodriguez, 20, was reported missing by family members on Friday afternoon after being last seen on Via Valer in Valencia.

Rodriguez was last seen by his boyfriend of three and a half months, Christian Ortiz, 21, who said that Rodriguez had stormed off after Ortiz made a joke about transgenderism that he took offense to.

When asked where he was going, Rodriguez said he was going to a friends house, according to Ortiz.

Rodriguez has not been seen or heard from since.

Just a few blocks away from his last known location, Rodriguez’s cell phone was found in a trash can at Valencia Meadows Park which has now become the ground zero of his search.

“This is just completely out of his character,” said Ortiz. “I don’t know why he would do this. He definitely wouldn’t ignore his family, that’s the big issue,” said Ortiz.

A search party of 30 people assembled on Sunday morning and spread out across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Heading the search efforts for Brayan on behalf of his mother, is Darlene Ocasek, a friend of the Rodriguez family.

Rodriguez was set to check in at the University of California San Diego on Saturday, but failed to do so.

“We have people in San Diego looking, we’ve been in contact with his roommates… and it’s not that he had cold feet. He was already there for the summer session.” said Ocasek.

Being that Rodriguez is not a minor, The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department is considering the incident a “voluntary missing adult” until further evidence prevents itself, according to Watch Commander Sergeant Tim Vander Leek.

“Right now, I know that because he’s an adult, it’s been forwarded to our homicide bureau,” said Sgt. Vander Leek.

“Hopefully this will turn out good shortly,” he said.

You can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Department with any information on the whereabouts of Brayan Rodriguez at 661-255-1121