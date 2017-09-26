Sulphur Springs Board to approve of arts partnerships

By Christina Cox

Students in the Sulphur Springs Union School District are expected to explore music, dance and theater during the school year, thanks to a partnership between the district and the College of the Canyons (COC) Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The partnership documents are expected to be approved by the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board during its regular meeting Wednesday.

Through the PAC K-12 Arts Education Outreach program, sixth grade students at Title 1 sites will have an 11-week hip hop residency with UniverSOUL Hip Hop.

During the residency, sixth graders will learn the history and dance of hip hop, create their own hip hop dance and build on collaboration, communication, critical thinking skills and creative thinking skills.

The residencies at Leona Cox Community School and Mitchell Community School are supported by the California Arts Council Grant and the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).

Governing Board members are also expected to approve of PAC K-12 Arts Education Outreach package confirmation for Arts for All residencies at all of its nine school sites.

Before the school year, the district worked with Linda Candid from the PAC K-12 Arts Education Outreach Package to schedule artists in residencies for all of the district’s students in second grade to sixth grade.

Each school and grade will have three-day workshops at its site to teach students about art, music and theater.

Second graders will explore music, third graders will study the music of Native Americans, fourth graders will explore music and literacy or dances of California, fifth graders will participate in theatre instruction and sixth graders will participate in hip hop residencies or workshops focused on Greek theater and mythology.

Additional Agenda Items:

Hear the Technology Services Annual Report

Hear the Transportation Department 2016-17 End of Year Report

Hear the 2016-17 Utilities Report about the monthly use and cost information on electric, gas and water on site-by-site basis as well as gasoline, diesel and propane usage for district vehicles

Hear an update on Phase 1 of the Pinetree Community School Construction Project

Conduct a public hearing and adopt a resolution certifying that all students were given sufficient textbooks in the four core subject areas (English Language Arts, math, science and history/social science)

Approve notice of completion for the Valley View Community School Modernization + New Addition Project first approved by the board March 25, 2015

Approve a service agreement with SchoolWorks to provide Developer Fee Study and School Facilities Needs Analysis

Approve an agreement with American Fidelity for 125 Flexible Spending Plan Administration

Approve amendment to Cultivating Creative Minds contract for Mitchell Community School due to increase in enrollment

