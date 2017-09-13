Supervisors vote on immigration strategies, Barger differs in approach

By Gina Ender

Immigration reform was at the forefront of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s discussion on Tuesday, as they passed four motions related to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Though, the way the supervisors suggesting going about this reform differed, especially for fifth district Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

While Barger said she is “supportive” of the DACA program, she said former President Barack Obama meant it as a “temporary stopgap measure” that would eventually be replaced by permanent reform.

“For far too long, our broken immigration system has plagued our communities and it’s time to stop the perpetual cycle of fear and inaction,” Barger said in a statement. “We must be at the forefront of this issue through proactive participation and unite the county in our pursuit of comprehensive immigration reform, the real solution.”

It has been five years since DACA was enacted, Barger cited, saying Congress had failed to act.

President Donald Trump’s rescinding of DACA allows Congress the opportunity to pass legislation that would create a process for permanent residency, Barger said.

While the board voted unanimously to make immigration one of L.A. County’s “key priorities” and to continue outreach and support for DACA recipients, the supervisor disagreed with some of the board’s other strategies.

Barger voted against a motion to support litigation filed by California to oppose rescinding DACA.

She also opposed a motion to impose a one-year restriction on most County travel to the nine states who proposed legal action to end DACA. Both motions still passed.