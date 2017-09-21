Three arrested in Newhall 13 gang sweep

By Austin Dave

Last update: 1 min ago

Three people are behind bars after sheriff’s deputies targeted a Santa Clarita gang in a specialized operation Thursday, officials confirmed.

The early morning task force focused on the east Newhall area and targeted the Newhall 13 gang, Deputy Luis Cabrera of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“We had two locations we checked that resulted in three arrests,” Cabrera said of the operation.

Of the three arrests, one person was taken to the station for an outstanding assault with a deadly weapon warrant. Another person was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

The third person was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. Deputies found that individual to be in possession of needles.

Aside from the arrests, the team removed drugs from Santa Clarita’s streets and identified ten Newhall 13 gang associates.

Cabrera noted the success of the operation is due to a strong relationship between citizens and patrol deputies.