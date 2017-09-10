Unhealthy air quality expected in SCV

By Signal Staff

Last update: 47 mins ago

LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.