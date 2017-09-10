Unhealthy air quality expected in SCV

By Signal Staff

Last update: 47 mins ago

Gary Muller charges his electric BMW i3 at Whole Foods Market on Valencia Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Electric cars are a good option for reducing ozone emissions and helping to clean up the environment. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Sept. 10.
 
Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
 
Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
