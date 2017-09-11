Valencia football tops division again, 2 Foothill League players excelling

By Haley Sawyer

Valencia football is hanging on to the top spot in Division 2 in the CIF-Southern Section weekly polls.

On September 11, they were named to the No. 1 spot after beating Scottsdale, Arizona’s Chaparral, who boasted a sophomore quarterback with NCAA Division 1 offers from Ohio State, FSU, Ole Miss and more.

Saugus and Golden Valley are both hanging on to Top 10 spots in Division 6 this week, although the order is slightly different.

The Grizzlies, who were No. 2 last week, fell to fourth after a loss to Crescenta Valley. The Cents keep their No. 3 spot, despite a win over Buena.

In Division 9, West Ranch made an appearance at the No. 5 spot after being absent from the poll last week. The Wildcats beat St. Genevieve of Panorama City 39-12 on Friday.

Floyd living up to the hype

There was a lot of talk surrounding Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd prior to the start of the season and what type of impact he’d have on the Grizzlies on the field.

It appears as though he’s done a little bit of work in almost every area.

In GV’s three games this season, the junior has scored seven touchdowns: four rushing and three receiving.

To go with that, Floyd has 141 rushing yards on 11 carries and 238 receiving yards on 10 catches. He’s even returned three punts for 31 yards.

Defensively, he’s had 11 tackles as part of a standout Grizzlies secondary.

Cats quarterback fitting in nicely

In West Ranch’s win over St. Genevieve, Wildcats quarterback Colton Mitchell had four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

He connected with receiver Kuan Glasgow, a junior, for three of the scores. It was welcomed productivity, especially with the run game limited due to running back LaRon Huff’s absence.

In his two games with the Cats this season, Mitchell has completed 23 of 41 passes for 425 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for two touchdowns.