Weekly Senior Calendar – September 7

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

Senior Calendar

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444

Ongoing Events

SCV Senior Center Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Senior Orchestra – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

Women in Crisis: Exploring Solutions to Housing Barriers of Women Who are Seniors

Discussion and Focus Groups, September 13

What: With the current housing crisis coupled with limited incomes, many women are finding it difficult to pay rent or make mortgage payments. As both are growing issues, we are looking to the community to provide insight, information, and resources on finding solutions. If you would like to help find ways to bridge the gap, we invite you to a focus group to explore new possibilities to bring our community closer together. Refreshments will be provided. Presented by Sisters in Time in collaboration with a Bridge to Home, Domestic Violence Center,

When: Wednesday, September 13, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Savia Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave, Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: RSVP to Robin Clough: rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org or call Robin at (661) 259-9444

Classical Concert with Pianist John Pramik

What: Celebrate the first day of Autumn with classical masterpieces performed by renowned pianist John Pramik. Program includes works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Bach. Also enjoy the lively tunes of Scott Joplin’s Ragtime and movie themes.

Friday, September 22 at 1:00pm to 1:45pm

Where: SCV Senior Center, Dining Room 22900 Market St, Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org 661-259-9444

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.