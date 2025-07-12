Robert Lamoureux | Questions on clover as a yard option 

Question: I know you are very knowledgeable on construction and many home projects, from reading your articles for the past year. Do you also have landscaping experience? Hopefully you can help with a dilemma we are having regarding an upcoming landscape project at our Aqua Dulce home.

We don’t want to switch to a completely water-free landscape, but we are interested in landscaping that requires somewhat less water than the traditional Santa Clarita yards. With that said, we’ve done some research and have found that micro clover is coming back into popularity, with people using it as complete lawns. I’ve seen internet photos and with proper install and maintenance, they become full, lush green lawns that require far less water than traditional Kentucky blue or other grasses.

The question is, do you have experience or knowledge about this? Does it really survive our heat and stay lush and green? Thank you, Robert, for any help on this. We are in the final planning stages and would love your input.

— Wallace

Answer: Wallace, over the years I’ve gathered a lot of landscape experience, though I haven’t personally worked with any clover. I do, however, have knowledge on it, and you are correct in those details regarding install and maintenance. I agree that if you are going with clover, go with micro. It is much shorter, and with early and consistent mowing, especially in the beginning, it will encourage shorter and fuller growth.

It is a viable plant that fixes nitrogen into the soil, and is in fact, drought-tolerant. What should be considered with any clover is the flowering and seeding. Clover will flower if allowed, and produce seeds that will spread and germinate in most places they land. Keep this in mind and mow accordingly if you don’t want this issue.

The other thing to consider with flowering is that bees love clover flowers. When allowed to flower, you will likely have an abundance of bees (and other wildlife if you have an open area). For some these are non-issues, but for folks with children or bee sting allergies, this should be a consideration.

Those are the things I’d consider before installing clover, but as far as aesthetics goes, it does stay green and looks great, so it could be a good choice for you and save on watering. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].