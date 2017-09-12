White ribbons remind locals to drive safely

By Gina Ender

The city of Santa Clarita does not want the conversation about safe driving to stop.

White ribbons will be displayed around town this week on traffic poles, streetlights and trees to encourage drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“These white ribbons are a visual reminder of the potential deadly results of speeding and distracted driving,” City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said. “One distracted moment can take a life.”

Ribbons will be located at intersections where drivers often speed and places where people have died in accidents.

Just last week, the city held the Evening of Remembrance to honor local youth who lost their lives behind the wheel, remembering each of them with a tree stump to symbolize their lives that were cut short.

“With the Evening of Remembrance and the sight of the 105 stumps in the Youth Grove fresh in our minds, we urge drivers to always be cautious on the road,” Lujan said.

High school seniors are given white ribbons to wear each June to encourage safe driving the week of graduation.

City staff partners with the Blue Ribbon Task Force for the white ribbon display and the Evening of Remembrance. The task force started the effort to fundraise for the Youth Grove in 2005 before it opened in 2006.