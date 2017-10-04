Adoption fair to give hundreds of dogs and cats a home

By Gina Ender

Pippa Pyczynski plays with Suki, the dog, at Golden Valley Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Santa Clarita residents looking for a new furry friend are invited to Los Angeles County’s annual pet fair on Sunday.

The Department of Animal Care and Control will be holding their 17th annual Bow-Wows and Meows Inc. Pet Fair on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.

“I encourage people to come and perhaps find a new family member,” Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda said.

Hundreds of pets will be available for a discounted adoption fee of $30 and the event itself is free. All pets come spayed or neutered, immunized, microchipped and ready to take home.

A veterinary team will be available on site to answer any questions.

At last year’s event, 200 pets found a home.

In addition to pet adoptions, there will be a dog show, raffles, food trucks, pet supply vendors, two parades and Frisbee-catching dogs.

Other dogs are welcome to join their families but must be on a leash.

For more information, visit bowwowsandmeows.org.

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.