Adoption fair to give hundreds of dogs and cats a home
By Gina Ender
Last update: 1 min ago
Santa Clarita residents looking for a new furry friend are invited to Los Angeles County’s annual pet fair on Sunday.
The Department of Animal Care and Control will be holding their 17
th annual Bow-Wows and Meows Inc. Pet Fair on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
“I encourage people to come and perhaps find a new family member,” Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda said.
Hundreds of pets will be available for a discounted adoption fee of $30 and the event itself is free. All pets come spayed or neutered, immunized, microchipped and ready to take home.
A veterinary team will be available on site to answer any questions.
At last year’s event, 200 pets found a home.
In addition to pet adoptions, there will be a dog show, raffles, food trucks, pet supply vendors, two parades and Frisbee-catching dogs.
Other dogs are welcome to join their families but must be on a leash.
For more information, visit
bowwowsandmeows.org.
Pippa Pyczynski plays with Suki, the dog, at Golden Valley Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
