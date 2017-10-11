California eliminates high school exit exam

By Christina Cox

California officially abandoned its high school exit exam following legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday.

Beginning in 2004, high school seniors were required to pass the California High School Exit Exam (CAHSEE) as a condition of receiving their diploma for graduation.

Two years ago, in 2015, the state voted to suspend the requirement for the classes of 2016, 2017 and 2018 because officials said the exam did not align with the new California Common Core Standards.

This suspension also required schools to give diplomas to students who failed the tests since its inception, as long as they met all other graduation requirements.

During this suspension period, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction was supposed to create an advisory panel to provide recommendations to continue the exit exam in the future.

However, Tuesday’s ratification of Assembly Bill 830, authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), permanently eliminates California’s high school exit exam.

The bill first passed in the California Assembly in May and then passed in the California Senate in September.

