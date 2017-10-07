Circle of Hope holds 14th annual event to support cancer patients

By Nikolas Samuels

When one is diagnosed with cancer, a long road of financial and emotional anguish awaits them. From being unable to afford medical bills to not feeling well throughout the day, cancer certainly takes its toll on an individual.

This is exactly where Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita Valley comes in. They provide emotional, financial, and educational support for those struggling with cancer. They will even pay a patient’s medical bills.

“There’s so many cancers out there so we definitely need the support in this valley,” said Kathy Rutherford, the event coordinator of Afternoon Tea.

Thus, Circle of Hope held its 14th Annual Afternoon Tea and Cocktail Reception to raise funds for the cause.

Some 200 people came out to Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday to raise an expected $25,000 dollars for those struggling with cancer.

One such person who has greatly benefited from Circle of Hope was Jennifer Kennedy. She has been diagnosed with cancer three separate times in her life and the organization has become family to her.

“They were totally invaluable, the cost of chemo is astronomical,” she said.

Inspired by Circle of Hope, she has even started her own organization to give back called Footprints in Pink, which is a referral service.

Unfortunately, Kennedy was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in May, 2017, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Nonetheless, Circle of Hope is still there for her emotionally, as they always will be.

And that is exactly what Circle of Hope’s mission is—to provide support to those struggling with cancer, no matter the inconvenience.

Circle of Hope and those undergoing cancer can now face those struggles together.