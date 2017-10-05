College of the Canyons to host two Civic Engagement events in October

By News Release

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: College of the Canyons

With the purpose of encouraging a dialogue on democracy and to prepare community college students to be active and informed citizens, the College of the Canyons Civic Engagement Steering Committee will host two October events at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN).

On October 5-6, 2017, the California Community Colleges Civic Engagement Summit “Reaffirming the Mission of ‘Democracy’s Colleges’ and Fostering Civic Engagement Across the Disciplines” will address strategies to increase voter participation, civic knowledge, and community volunteerism.

The summit’s guest speaker will be internationally renowned author and scholar Thomas Ehrlich.

“We are very excited to hear Thomas Ehrlich speak about the role civic engagement plays in the classroom, as well as how educators can inspire students to take an active role in their communities to create change,” said Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic engagement and community engagement initiatives at the college and one of the event’s organizers.

Presented by College of the Canyons, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, Academic Senate for California Community Colleges, The Democracy Commitment, Students Learn to Vote, and De Anza College, the two-day conference will also feature panel discussions, networking opportunities, and breakout sessions.

A consulting professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, Ehrlich is the author of “Civic Responsibility and Higher Education” and co-author of “Educating Citizens: Preparing America’s Undergraduates for Lives of Moral and Civic Responsibility.” A former president of Indiana University, Ehrlich was also a senior scholar at the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching for 10 years.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, Chris Carson, National President of The League of Women Voters of the U.S., will present “A Dialogue on Democracy: Rebuilding the American Spirit.”

A former history professor, Carson will discuss the current state of American democracy and emphasize the importance of civic engagement.

The event is sponsored by the COC Civic Engagement Steering Committee, Associated Student Government, Gamma Beta Phi, Sociology Club, Civic Engagement Club and the new League of Women Voters Santa Clarita Valley Chapter.

“A Dialogue on Democracy: Rebuilding the American Spirit” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Both events will be held in Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at the college’s Valencia campus.