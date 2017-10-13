Firefighting resources augmented for gusty weekend

By Michelle Logan

Last update: 4 mins ago

Critical fire weather will settle into Santa Clarita over the weekend, bringing higher heat and additional firefighting resources to the area.

Gusty northerly winds and low humidity levels will combine to form conditions which have historically threatened the greater Los Angeles area, providing fuel for rapidly-spreading fires.

Additional teams of firefighting personnel were stationed in Santa Clarita to prepare for the impending Santa Ana wind event nearby fires. The additional resources will allow for faster response times and will bolster firefighting teams with greater manpower.

A strike team will augment current resources with five additional fire engines.

“A Santa Ana wind event is when we have a really warm, dry wind,” said Los Angeles County firefighter Aaron Sadler. “Because of the winds, it creates a bigger potential for the fire to grow quickly and spread faster.”

This month is also Fire Prevention Month, and Sadler recommends people are extra cautious with certain outdoor activities this weekend.

“I know it’s a hot weekend, everyone wants to get outside and barbeque and have a good time,” said Sadler. “Just be mindful of those situations.”

The additional teams will be at Fire Station 150 on Golden Valley Road, east of Highway 14 for optimal access to brush areas.