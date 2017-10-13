Golden Valley attempts to slow down hot Valencia squad

By Haley Sawyer

Golden Valley at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Valencia football is rolling, and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down any time soon.

“There’s not many holes on the team when it comes to offense, defense and special teams,” said Golden Valley coach Dan Kelley. “One of the better Valencia team’s I’ve seen with a great coaching staff.”

The Vikings are coming off a 42-14 win over Hart. Mykael Wright hauled in three passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The two-headed monster of running backs Moises Haynes and Jayvaun Wilson combined for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Conversely, the Grizzlies (3-3, 0-1) struggled against Saugus, losing 17-0.

“We’ve got competitors out here, so we’re not dwelling on last week,” Kelley said. “We’re trying to move forward. The morale is up.”

Linebacker/running back DJ Turner and defensive back/receiver DeGabriel Floyd saw limited action against the Cents, but should be set to go for the entirety of tonight’s game.

The two will help stabilize Golden Valley’s offense against a Vikings punishing Vikings defense.

“Running ball effectively, throwing ball effectively is the secret to playing Valencia, the secret to playing everybody,” said Kelley.