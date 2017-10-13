Hart District announces search for personnel commissioner

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that it was beginning its search for a personnel commissioner Friday.

As personnel commissioner, this individual would serve a three-year term beginning Dec. 1, 2017.

In this position, the personnel commissioner would serve on the non-partisan Personnel Commission which ensures that fair and efficient methods are used to hire and retain the most qualified classified employees based upon merit and fitness.

This commission follows provisions of the California Education Code and the Government Code, and is responsible for management of personnel functions related to classified service.

These functions include: recruitment, testing, selection, classification, the development and administration of rules and regulations pertaining to employment, appeals from disciplinary action, and other matters within the Commission’s authority.

Members of the commission include: one appointed by the Board of Education, one appointed by the representative union and one appointed by the other two appointees.

Those interested in the position must meet the following qualifications:

Shall be a registered voter and a resident within the William S. Hart Union High School District boundaries

Shall be a known adherent to the principle of the merit system

Shall not be a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Education, County Board of Education or an employee of the District

The application for the Personnel Commission can be found online at: www.hartdistrict.org/apps/news/article/764621.

Completed applications must be returned to John-Anthony Muraki (jmuraki@hartdistrict.org) by Oct.27 at 4:30 p.m.