Hart District Board to honor Classified Employees of the Year

By Christina Cox

Last update: 7 hours ago

Eighteen employees from each of the William S. Hart Union High School District schools and sites will be recognized as “Hart District Classified Employees of the Year” during the Hart Governing Board meeting Wednesday night.

The annual program recognizes outstanding employees for their commitment and hard work. Staff at each site selected honorees based on their “exemplary service in promoting learning, respect, positive relationships, fairness and a safe environment.”

The Hart District Classified Employees of the Year for 2017-18 include:

Kane Crawford, campus supervisor at Academy of the Canyons

Tina Cermeno, human resource analyst at the Administrative Center

Joy Williams, registrar at Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Ociel Cervantes-Ceja, custodian at Bowman High School

Alfonso Torres, maintenance custodian at Canyon High School

Jeanine Katz, career transition advisor at Career Visions Center

Jennifer McCool, instructional assistant at Golden Valley High School

Cyndi Trudeau, school office manager at Hart High School

Catharine Ohlsen, instructional assistant at La Mesa Junior High School

Salvador Berumen, information technology specialist at Placerita Junior High School

Ruben Lopez, plant manager at Rancho Pico Junior High School

Claudia Valencia, instructional assistant at Rio Norte Junior High School

Sabina Kosek, office assistant at Saugus High School

Linda Dunn, instructional assistant at Sequoia Charter School

Faisal Qazi, information technology specialist at Sierra Vista Junior High School

Matthew Tapia, instructional assistant at TLC

Delinda Abbott, registrar at Valencia High School

Linda Pfaucht, secretary at West Ranch High School

Student Board Member

Tuesday’s meeting is also expected to include an introduction of the board’s newest member, Scott Watson.

As a senior at Saugus High School, Watson will serve as the non-voting member of the Governing Board during the 2017-18 school year.

Watson was elected to serve on the board by his peers on the Student Communications Council earlier this year.

He has been a member of the Saugus Associated Student Body (ASB) for four years where he served as a class officer during his freshman and sophomore years, as ASB Executive Ambassador during his junior year and as ASB Executive Treasurer during his senior year.

According to the agenda item, Watson can be seen “walking around school with his transistor radio listening to oldies.” He also shares a profound quote every day with the class as a way to motivate others and teach leadership skills.

“Scott is a fantastic worker and dedicated to unifying all of the students at Saugus High School,” the agenda item read.

Mission View Charter School Resource Centers

On May 17, the Governing Board approved Mission View Charter School’s five-year charter renewal petition under the condition that it closed its four resource centers operating outside of the district’s boundaries.

Before an October 2016 ruling by the Third District Court of Appeal, the operation of these resource centers—located in Pacoima, Panorama City and San Fernando—was allowed under the Charter Schools Act.

However, after the court’s ruling in Anderson Union High School District v. Shasta Secondary, charter schools are no longer allowed to operate a resource center outside of their chartering district’s boundaries within the same county as the district.

In response to this ruling, the State Board of Education created a waiver policy to allow charter schools to continue their resource center locations until June 30, 2018. This Education Code waiver will give them time to come into compliance with the new Charter Schools Act location requirement.

Mission View applied for this waiver and was approved by the State Board of Education around July 12 or July 13.

However, around the same time on July 13, the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District (AADUSD) approved a material revision for Assurance Learning Academy Charter School that added the four Mission View resource centers to its oversight responsibility.

Because of this, the Hart District “no longer maintainers any obligation to oversee the four resource centers.” The resource centers will now be reviewed under the oversight and responsibility of AADUSD.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Governing Board members are expected to review a letter reaffirming this fact from Bill Toomey, Chief Academic Officer of Assurance Charter Schools.

It is also expected to review a letter from the Hart District asking Mission View’s representatives to complete final items to ensure that the oversight and responsibility transfers completely to Assurance and to AADUSD.

These include: asking for confirmation of four resource center transfer, asking Mission View Board to adopt resolution of transfer and remove district responsibility, and signing and returning a copy of the letter to the district.

Additional Agenda Items:

Hear a school site report from Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias about the school’s goals, distinctions, success and programs

Hear a PAR (Peer Assistance and Review) and Hart Induction Program update from Induction Director James Webb

Approve resolution certifying compliance with Section 17289 of the Education Code and authorizing the execution of an exemption request with State Allocation Board to house Hart at Home in the District Annex Building

Present the initial bargaining proposals from the Hart District to the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 for the 2017/18 School Year

Conduct first reading of revised Board Policies and Administrative Regulation: Financial Reports

Approve of resolution allowing specific teachers without physical education credentials to cover one period of coaching

Approve of Geolabs-Westlake Village’s geological engineering services proposal for exploration, analysis and geotechnical report for the South Access Road at Castaic High School totaling $220,000

Approve of Amendment No. 1 to a civil engineering design services proposal from Sikand Engineering Associates for geology access road for the South Access Road at Castaic High School

Approve of Change Orders for the Hart High School Infrastructure Project Phase 1 to Triangle Enterprises Inc., HPS Mechanical, Inc., Bravo Concrete Services and Stay Green, Inc.

Approve of Amendment No. 3 for a Division of the State Architect inspection services contract from McCarthy Inspection Services, Inc. for the Bowman High School Portable Classroom and Office Building Project

