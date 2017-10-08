Hart Park brings animal lovers together for 17th annual pet fair

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 1 min ago

Hart Park was home to thousands of people on Sunday looking for a new furry friend to bring home with them.

This weekend marked the 17th Annual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Pair where every shelter in L.A. County came out with their animals.

“I’m proud of the community for considering, learning (and) being open and there is a lot of people that adopt,” said Yvonne the funder of the pet fair.

All seven shelters In L.A. brought 200 different animals to entice guests to bring home. There were also tons of vendors, entertainment such as dog shows and the comradery that comes together when animal lovers come together.

There was also a station giving away vaccines for free which had a huge line of people lining hundred feet down the grass.

Guests were just happy to get the chance to find a new friend such as Derek Broadband. He and his fiancé found themselves with

“She seems to be very playful, very cuddly, like a great little kitten,” he said.

There are also attendees who come just to get their dog fix such as Bill Barke. He is not able to adopt an animal due to his living condition so he travels to at least seven pet fairs a year to pet a cute little animal.

He still says that the pet fair at Hart Park is number one though.

“This one is amazing…there are dogs everywhere,” he said.

Adoptions were also available at a reduced price for just $30 with vaccines and neutering included.