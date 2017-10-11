Homeless man found in car arrested for robbery

By Jim Holt

A Canyon Country car owner went to his parked car Saturday morning only to see a homeless man jump out of it.

The motorist detained the stranger for deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who then responded and arrested an unemployed robbery suspect.

Steven Ceniceros, who turns 35 this month, was arrested Saturday shortly before noon on suspicion of robbery and battery.

“Deputies responded to a business parking lot on the 18700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon country regarding a possible carjacking call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’ Station told The Signal.

“When he (car owner) approached his vehicle, the suspect exited his vehicle,” she said. “When he asked the suspect what he was doing in his car, the suspect apologized and stated he was homeless.

“The victim noticed items were missing from his vehicle. When the suspect attempted to leave the location, the victim and another man detained him until deputies arrived,” Miller said.

Ceniceros was detained and then booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station, with bail set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear today in San Fernando Superior Court.

