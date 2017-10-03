Local therapist to host group session for survivors of Las Vegas shooting

By Gina Ender

Last update: 11 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita survivors of the Las Vegas shooting are invited to a free closed group therapy session on Thursday to help talk through and process their experiences.

“When anyone goes through an attack like this, the long-term effects can be so difficult,” Psychotherapist Shauna Hoffman, who will be leading the session, said. “After any kind of traumatic experience, sharing with other people who have gone through it brings a level of peace other people cannot give them.”

Discussing this shared experience can help survivors work through their fears, confusions, anger and sadness, according to Hoffman. Often, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can be inevitable, she said.

Hoffman said she knows the massacre has hit close to home for many people in Santa Clarita and wants to help them work through it.

The session will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 24359 Walnut Avenue in Newhall.

As to keep the discussion specific to survivors, only those who were at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday are invited to attend.

Hoffman expects to have a separate discussion for loved ones and family members of victims and survivors soon.

For those who plan to attend, call or text Hoffman at (661) 714-5137 or email her at shauna@workingonme.com. Attendees can also RSVP through the “Group Session for Survivors of the Las Vegas Gun Attack” Facebook page.

Fundraiser

For those who want to help, there will be a “Paws Against Hate” event to raise funds for families of victims and for charities.

Attendees can get their dogs groomed on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 100 percent of donations will go toward helping these causes.

The event will be held at 24561 Lorikeet Lane in Valencia.