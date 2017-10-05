Man grabs young soccer player at Bridgeport in attempt kidnapping

By Jim Holt

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man in a black sedan suspected of trying to kidnap a girl playing soccer at Bridgeport Park late Wednesday afternoon.

The attempted kidnapping happened about 5 p.m. on the park on Newhall Ranch Road, Sgt. Pete Bringas told The Signal Thursday morning.

“This happened at Bridgeport Park during a soccer practice,” he said.

“The suspect approached the victim and tried to pull her into a vehicle and moved her several feet,” Bringas said.

“He never got her into the vehicle,” he added.

The suspect was driving a black sedan, most likely a Honda or Toyota, Bringas said.

