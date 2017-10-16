Morning house fire in Castaic snuffed out in 6 minutes

By Jim Holt

Firefighters called to a house fire in Castaic early Monday morning remained at the scene for about an hour making sure the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a house on fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. of a house on fire on 27000 block of West Beacon Street, between North Cambridge Avenue and Rockport Way, in Castaic.

“The reports were for something smouldering inside the house,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal Monday morning.

Firefighters arriving at the fire scene at 6:34 a.m. reported all occupants of the home outside the house when they arrived.

Within six minutes, firefighters managed to put out the fire.

“A small exterior fire had extended into the interior of the house,” Lozano said.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 7:30 a.m.

