Motorcylist injured in Valencia crash

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday following a noon time traffic collision in Valencia.

The crash happened on Magic Mountain Parkway near Valencia Boulevard when a motorcycle and a car collided.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident.

“This call came in as a traffic collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle,” a Fire Department spokesman said.

The car, a silver-colored sedan, sustained front end damage.

“We transported one patient to the hospital,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

The identity motorcyclist and information about his injuries were not disclosed.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt