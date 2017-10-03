Motorcylist injured in Valencia crash
By Jim Holt
Last update: 1 min ago
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday following a noon time traffic collision in Valencia.
The crash happened on Magic Mountain Parkway near Valencia Boulevard when a motorcycle and a car collided.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident.
“This call came in as a traffic collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle,” a Fire Department spokesman said.
The car, a silver-colored sedan, sustained front end damage.
“We transported one patient to the hospital,” the Fire Department spokesman said.
The identity motorcyclist and information about his injuries were not disclosed.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday following a noon time traffic collision in Valencia.
The crash happened on Magic Mountain Parkway near Valencia Boulevard when a motorcycle and a car collided.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident.
“This call came in as a traffic collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle,” a Fire Department spokesman said.
The car, a silver-colored sedan, sustained front end damage.
“We transported one patient to the hospital,” the Fire Department spokesman said.
The identity motorcyclist and information about his injuries were not disclosed.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
You must be logged in to post a comment.