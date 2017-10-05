Newhall brush fire burns 4 acres Wednesday night

By Jim Holt

Firefighters worked for more than three hours battling a brush fire Wednesday night, making sure they didn’t have a repeat of the Golden Incident fire which burned 100 acres earlier in the day.

The night fire – which ended up burning four acres – broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the brush near the northbound lanes of Highway 14 and Newhall Avenue, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters got to the fire shortly after 9:45 p.m., he said.

An hour later, they reported the fire had burned four acres.

About 10 minutes after midnight, they had the fire 100 percent contained.

