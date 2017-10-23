NSD to hold annual ‘State of the District’ meeting

By Christina Cox

The Newhall School District is expected to hold its annual “State of the District” meeting for the district’s parents and staff Tuesday night.

During the meeting, stakeholders learn about the district’s efforts to “ensure the highest quality of education to its students.”

This year’s meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Old Orchard Elementary School Multipurpose Room, which is located at 25141 Avenida Rondel. The district will provide child care, and light snacks, for parents and provide each adult with a box dinner.

The annual meeting is expected to provide stakeholders with information on how students are performing on the state standardized tests, and how parents involvement is connected to the state’s system for rating school performance.

It will also detail changes to the district’s reading, math and science programs, provide a summary of completed initiatives funded by Measure E, give a glimpse into the Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts and detail the status of district enrollment and its impact on the district’s budget.

Parents will also have a chance to meet Newhall School District Governing Board members and ask questions about the district’s efforts to ensure student success.