Prep volleyball roundup: West Ranch back on track

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

West Ranch girls volleyball breaks every practice by chanting the same word: undefeated.

Although a league title might be slipping from the Cats’ grasps, the hope for a stronger, unbeaten second half of league remains. They got a jump start on that goal by beating Canyon 3-1 at home on Thursday during West Ranch’s “Claw out Cancer” fundraising night.

The Cowboys nabbed the first game 25-22 on a Selasi Mawugbe kill, but the second game was quite the opposite.

West Ranch (8-11 overall, 2-3 in Foothill League) scored the first point of the game and never trailed as Canyon mistakes allowed the Wildcats offense to execute and win the game 25-15.

“Defensively we didn’t follow our blocking strategy, we didn’t follow our defensive rotation correctly, so they exploited where we were,” said Cowboys coach Robert Treahy.

Canyon (5-5, 0-4) bounced back to work its way into leads in the third and fourth game, but both times saw the hope of a win crumble as West Ranch only picked up speed.

The Wildcats took Game 3 25-23, then Game 4 25-17.

Allison Jacobs executed the kill that sealed the match for the Cats and ended the night with 36 kills overall. She also added six digs.

Jacobs consistently leads the team offensively, but Thursday’s match saw improved performance from Sophie Bobal, who had six kills, and Amanda Rossiter, who had four kills.

“Everybody who watches a match of ours and anybody who’s even in the gym notices that we set Allison a ton,” said Cats coach Jamey Kerr.

“Allison has a wonderfully aggressive personality which is great, but (I told other players) that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t also have that personality. You need to step to that same aggressive level and expect that you can bring just as much to the table that Allison can.”

Sasha Thomas-Oakley led the Cowboys with 16 digs and Laska Stanford had 23 assists.

Hart 3, Saugus 2

Game scores of 21-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19 and 15-7 brought Hart the win.

For the Centurions, Kayla Tait had 17 kills and 14 digs, while Caitlin Liebe tacked on 16 kills and 11 digs. Holly Piroli had 35 digs and Gabby Scheisser had 50 assists and 12 digs.

The Indians’ Ashley Cosey had 14 kills and Megan Soto had 13. Shelby Grubbs totaled 11 kills and 14 blocks. Kylie Mattson registered 46 assists and Makenna fall had 46 digs.

Valencia 3, Golden Valley 0

The Vikings won with game scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-11.

Lo Russ and Lauryn Shockley each had 12 kills for Valencia. Shockley also added 16 digs. Kaelyn white had 26 assists and seven digs and Koehler Compayre had 13 digs.

The Vikes move to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in league, while Golden Valley is 4-11 and 0-4.

SCCS 3, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 0

Game scores were 25-22, 25-18 and 25-12.

The Cardinals’ Aaronya Crosswhite had 11 kills and seven digs and Cora Machado had 10 kills and five blocks. Paige Clayton added four kills, 11 digs and three aces, Austen Hermanson had 19 digs and Megan Dombrowski had 24 assists and four aces.