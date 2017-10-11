Prosecutors throw out rape case for lack of evidence

By Jim Holt

The case against a Lancaster man accused of raping a young woman on campus at College of the Canyons this past summer has been tossed out for lack of evidence by county prosecutors.

Azhon Davis, 18, was arrested Aug. 21 when he turned himself over to authorities at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau told The Signal at the time.

Prosecutors revealed Tuesday that they would not be pursuing the case against Davis.

“On Sept. 11, the case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Tuesday.

A warrant for Davis’ arrest was issued after the alleged attack. Then, on Aug. 21, Davis “made arrangements through his lawyer to turn himself in,” according to Hudson.

Davis, who attended summer school at College of the Canyons, was arrested on suspicion of rape by force or fear, a felony.

Described as six-foot-five and 310 pounds – he was accused of attacking a woman on campus in early August.

“After the incident was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 2, Assistant Superintendent Michael Wilding notified college employees and students via email that an alleged crime had taken place on campus,” COC spokesman Eric Harnish told The Signal Tuesday.

“We are committed to creating a safe learning environment for students and employees, so our policy is to notify the campus community when we learn that a violent crime has been reported on campus,” he said.

Davis is not currently enrolled as a student at College of the Canyons for the fall 2017 semester, however he was on campus at the time for summer school, Harnish told The Signal in August.

