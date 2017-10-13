Trinity football hoping to build momentum against Carpinteria

By Haley Sawyer

Trinity Classical Academy has one last shot at making preleague improvements when they take on Carpinteria tonight.

The Knights, who are currently 2-4 overall, took a beating against Santa Clara of Oxnard last week and struggled to execute on offense. Trinity used three different quarterbacks in an attempt to get some momentum going.

Tyler Lee led in passing, completing 9 of 13 passes for 98 yards. Phineas Yi threw for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Lee also had 10 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards. The do-it-all senior added two tackles, punted twice and kicked a field goal.

The Warriors are coming off a win over Santa Paula. Quarterback Vance Keiser provides power through the air and on the ground after a sophomore campaign that featured 561 passing yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in addition to 252 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.