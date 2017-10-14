Unhealthy air quality expected for SCV

By Signal Staff

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, has advised that Santa Clarita Valley residents with heart disease, asthma and other cardiovascular conditions minimize time spent outside.

Children with these conditions or other chronic respiratory diseases should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay inside as much as possible, Gunzenhauser said.

This announce was made as Santa Ana winds have been projected to hit the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend, which local officials say

will increase the risk of fire.

