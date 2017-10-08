Woman killed by suspected drunk driver Friday night while traveling home from visiting premature twins

By Nikolas Samuels

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision that caused the death of 37-year-old Katie Evans late Friday night who was driving home from visiting her premature twins at the hospital.

A fundraising page has raised around $73,000 by 10:26 a.m. Sunday morning to assist the family who is now left with six kids to care for.

The 22-year-old suspected drunk driver was driving down Golden Valley Road when she hit a curb, lost control of her vehicle then sideswiped another vehicle.

“She sideswiped one car and then hit the other one head on,” said Sgt. Dan Dantice with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “They found alcohol containers in the vehicle.”

The suspect ended up veering onto oncoming traffic where she hit Evans’s car sustaining major damage. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect went to the hospital and has since been released. She was brought back to the sheriff’s station where she was booked for misdemeanor DUI pending further investigation.

She has since been released from the sheriff’s station on her own accord.

“She was released pending further charges,” said Dantice. “They wouldn’t have filed anything more than a DUI that night.”