City to refurbish medians on Orchard Village Road

By Signal Staff

Last update: 5 hours ago

Nine medians on Orchard Village Road will be refurbished starting this month as part of the Orchard Village Road Median Turf Removal project, according to a press release by the City of Santa Clarita.

The project will replace grass and irrigation systems currently in place with new “landscaping that requires less water” and more “durable and efficient irrigation system.”

The medians will be surrounded by new concrete pavers and will include designated viewing areas for the annual Fourth of July parade between Lyons and 16th St.

Preliminary work began on Saturday, Nov. 17 and is estimated to continue until August 2018.

Residents in the area should expect lane closures and traffic delays with closures taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as well as some nights and weekends.

The overhaul comes as part of the City of Santa Clarita’s five year strategic plan and supports the Community Beautification theme.