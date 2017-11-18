Are you concerned that, in spite of what Congressman Knight insists, your interests will be forgotten in the pending federal tax reform?

By Signal Staff

Last update: 10 hours ago
Click here to post a comment

Are you concerned that, in spite of what Congressman Knight insists, your interests will be forgotten in the pending federal tax reform?

10 hours ago
1 Comment
Signal Staff

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

  • lois eisenberg

    “Are you concerned that, in spite of what Congressman Knight insists, your interests will be forgotten in the pending federal tax reform?”
    How can one not be concerned about this tax code ?????
    Damaging, unfair, cruel, selfish and down right wrong !!!!