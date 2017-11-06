Murderer sentenced to life for 1978 murder of Leslie Long

By Jim Holt

News release issued by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

60-year-old man was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the kidnapping and killing of a Palmdale gas station attendant in 1978, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Neal Antoine Matthews was convicted in September of one count of first-degree murder. Jurors also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery, murder during a kidnapping and murder during a rape.

Deputy District Attorney Tannaz Mokayef of the Major Crimes Division prosecuted the case.

Leslie Long was working a night shift on Dec. 3, 1978, when she was robbed and kidnapped. Authorities began searching for her and three days later her body was found off the 14 Freeway in Acton. Investigators believe Long was shot and killed at that location.

Co-defendant Terry Moses, 61, was sentenced last month to three consecutive terms to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty in January 2016 to one count of first-degree murder and admitted the special circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery, murder during a kidnapping and murder during a rape.

Moses also pleaded guilty to the murders of Carlton Goodwin and Michael Fuqua on Aug. 22, 1976; and to the attempted murder of Kenney Guevara on Dec. 7, 1996.

DNA evidence tied both men to Long’s murder.

Case MA066096 was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.