SCV serial burglar suspect arrested

By Jim Holt

Last update: 14 hours ago

Local sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Canyon Country man they believe is a serial burglar wanted in connection with several burglaries in the Santa Clarita Valley thanks in part to a video image captured by a home surveillance camera.

Antonio Alonso Diaz, 51, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of burglary by deputies of the Santa Clartia Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday night, just before 7 p.m.

The unemployed man was taken the Men’s Central Jail where bail was set at $1 million.

Detectives positively identified Diaz as the suspect in a series of residential burglaries of unlocked or unsecured homes that have occurred throughout Santa Clarita Valley within the last month, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect from video surveillance footage provided by a victim whose home was one of several burglarized,” she said.

Investigators spent days uncovering leads and communicating with patrol deputies regarding the identified suspect.

“Last Friday, Oct. 27, detectives’ and deputies’ hard work paid off,” Miller said Wednesday.

“Deputies in Castaic were patrolling near the 35100 block of Castaic Road when they saw a man in a parked vehicle,” she said.

As they approached the vehicle, they recognized the adult male in the vehicle as being the one that detectives had identified as being a serial burglary suspect.

Deputies arrested Diaz on felony residential burglary charges and transported him to the Sheriff’s Station, Miller said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of first degree residential burglary against Diaz,

He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Nov. 8.

Additional investigations are ongoing in an effort to tie Diaz into additional crimes, including burglaries, in the Santa Clarita Valley, Miller said.

Sergeant Chris Maurizi, who oversees the Burglary/ Theft Unit at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, reminds the public to remain vigilant against property crime.

“Lock everything up- make sure your home is secured,” said Maurizi, “Installing a video security system is a good option for some homeowners.

“Make it a habit that when you leave your home in the morning, or when you go to bed at night, check to make sure all windows are secured and doors are locked.”

