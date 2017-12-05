Five restaurants to stay open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

By Christian Monterrosa

Christmas Day is most often spent indoors, surrounded by family and homemade foods. Most retailers and restaurants close down, making it nearly impossible to find anything that isn’t fast food during one of the most desolate traffic days of the year.

Luckily, a select few restaurants in the Santa Clarita Valley will be open to feed those who want to keep their kitchens clean, or to those who want to skip Christmas all together.

Here’s five that we know of.

1. Grand Panda

The Grand Panda Chinese food restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm making it a great option for any time of the day.

23802 Lyons Ave.

Newhall, CA 91321

2. Buca Di Bepo

This popular Italian destination welcomes all who are in the mood for lots of food with little prep. Conveniently located across from the Valencia movie theater to induce a food coma before a long movie, or after to discuss the Christmas blockbusters over dinner. Buca will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

26940 Theater Dr.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

3. Coco’s

This long time diner will be open to its loyal customers on Christmas day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

24930 Pico Canyon Rd

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

4. Olive Terrace Bar and Grill

If a simple diner wont cut it for you, the Olive Terrace Bar and Grill will be taking reservations on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

28261 Newhall Ranch Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

5.Bella Cucina

This Italian kitchen quietly hidden in Seco Canyon will be open on Christmas Eve all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

27911 Seco Canyon Rd

Santa Clarita, CA 91350