ACT to offer free score reports to low-income students

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

The ACT announced Wednesday that, as of September 2018, it would offer additional free score reports to low-income students who take the ACT examination with fee waivers.

Currently, students who take the ACT with fee waivers are allowed to send their scores to four colleges or scholarship agencies for free up to five days after they take the ACT. Each additional score report costs $13.

With this change, low-income students can send up to 20 free score reports to colleges and scholarship agencies. The reports will no longer expire, which will allow students to send in their scores at any time and avoid the additional fee.

“Students from low-income families face a series of unique challenges and barriers that can reduce their access to higher education, and sending ACT scores to the colleges they aspire to attend should not be one of them,” said ACT Chief Commercial Officer Suzana Delanghe in a statement.

The change could make a difference for some of the 23.1 percent of William S. Hart Union High School District students, or approximately 5,182 students, who are socioeconomically disadvantaged during their high school careers.

Last year, the ACT provided fee waivers to more than 650,000 students across the U.S.

To be eligible for the fee waiver program, students must meet one or more indicators of economic need like being enrolled in a free or reduced-price lunch program. Students can then use the waivers for up to two ACT tests.