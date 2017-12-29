Amtrak riders cannot buy tickets on Metrolink machines in 2018

By Andrew Clark

Amtrak riders will no longer be able to purchase or print tickets on Metrolink ticket machines beginning Jan. 1, Metrolink officials said Friday.

Amtrak passengers can purchase tickets online through Amtrak’s website, in person at Amtrak stations or on Amtrak’s app for mobile devices.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Monthly Pass holders, Amtrak 10-Trip ticket holders, shared service train ticket holders on the Ventura County Line or passengers using Metrolink tickets for Amtrak or Metrolink trains that operate between Burbank Airport and Los Angeles Union Station on the Ventura County Line will have no changes.

There will also be no changes to the Rail 2 Rail program, which allows Metrolink Monthly Pass holders along the Orange and Ventura County corridors to travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains.