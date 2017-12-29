Brush fire under investigation in Newhall

By Nikolas Samuels

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that broke out close to homes near the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive.

Officials came on scene to find a 50 by 50 spot in light brush burning. The flames were not really moving as far as the footprint according to battalion chief Darus Ane.

“We got a handle on this as soon as we could, (kept) it from progressing,” he said.

Ane said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is “suspicious in nature for this area.”

No structures were harmed and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported around 4:27 p.m.